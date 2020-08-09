e-paper
Home / Cities / Jai Ram inaugurates Rs 80 crore development projects in Kangra

Jai Ram inaugurates Rs 80 crore development projects in Kangra

The CM inaugurated the public health center at Daroh (level-II) constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of various developmental projects in Sullah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district on Sunday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of various developmental projects in Sullah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 80 crore in Sullah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district.

The CM inaugurated the public health center at Daroh (level-II) constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh, additional accommodation of government senior secondary school, Pahra, constructed at an estimated cost Rs 108.35 lakh, sub-tehsil Sullah, Flow Irrigation Scheme at Kathul Kuhal in Palampur constructed at a cost of Rs 1.94 crore, FIS Book Kuhal in Palampur with an estimated cost of Rs 1.47 crore, Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) for Sanhoon and adjoining village in Gram Panchayat Sanhoon in Palampur with an estimated cost of Rs 1.16 crore. He also inaugurated the Primary Health Centre at Maranda.

The CM also laid foundation stones of upgradation of Dheera to Devi Tilla (Kanpatt) road under PMGSY-II (Batch-I) with an estimated cost of Rs 10.92 crore, Chiran to Thirak road via village Devi Tilla including bridge over Bathu Khad with an estimated cost of Rs 8.61 crore, upgradation of Pharer to Thamba road under PMGSY-II (Batch-I) with an estimated cost of Rs 3.68 crore and link road Saprul to Harijan Basti Sanooh government senior secondary school Sanooh with an estimated cost of Rs 99.55 lakh.

The chief minister said the government has decided to start public transport and also open all business activities in the state to boost the economy. He said people need to ensure that they adopt all safety measures to check spread of the virus. “

