Jai Ram Thakur on four-day visit to Kangra from today

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:29 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will embark on a four-day visit to Kangra district on Thursday. It would be his first visit to the district since the Covid-19 outbreak. During the visit, he will convene meetings and will be touring five constituencies where he will inaugurate various developmental projects.

A government spokesperson informed that the CM will arrive at Kangra airport by helicopter around 11am and will be heading straight to Dharamshala, where he will convene a meeting of ministers, MLAs, and MPs to review the progress of ongoing projects. On August 7, Thakur will tour the Jawalamukhi assembly segment and will dedicate various developmental projects to the public. He will also join a video conference with Union Minister Textiles Smriti Irani on the sixth National Handloom Day. Later, he will attend a meeting of newly appointed state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap at Dehra. Next day, he will visit the Baijanth assembly segment and on August 9 he will tour Palampur and Sulah assembly segments to lay foundation stones of various projects. Then he will fly to Una where he will again inaugurate various developmental projects.

THAKUR DEDICATES PROJECTS WORTH RS 26.5 CRORE IN SERAJ

The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 26.50 crore in the Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district on Wednesday through video conference. Thakur was scheduled to visit his home constituency but could not due to inclement weather. Member of parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma; Banjar MLA Surender Shourie; Seraj BJP president Mandal Bhagirath Sharma among others were present on the occasion.

CM DEDICATES PROJECTS WORTH RS 62 CRORE IN KINNAUR

Jai Ram Thakur also laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 62.17 crore in Kinnaur district through video conferencing from Shimla. He said that the Congress leaders from the area make tall claims regarding development done in the area during their tenure, but actually, nothing was done on the ground.