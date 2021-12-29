e-paper
Jail inmate among 3 booked for conspiring to murder NCP corporator

Jail inmate among 3 booked for conspiring to murder NCP corporator

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:59 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

PUNE A convict lodged at the Yerwada prison and two others have been booked by the Chatushrungi police on Monday for conspiring to murder of NCP corporator Baburao Chandere, sometime between December 22 and December 23.

After Chandere came to know about the plan, he lodged a complaint with the police station. According to the police, Chandere’s son had received a call from a person who told him that his father would be attacked by contract killers, hired by a convict lodged in Yerawada prison.

On one of the days that followed, a car with two masked was parked in front of Chandere’s house. As Chandere approached the car, it hurriedly sped away, police said.

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
KCR announces salary hike for govt employees, raises retirement age
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
