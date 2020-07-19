Jailed for mother-in-law’s murder, prisoner hangs himself in Tihar

cities

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:13 IST

New Delhi: A 38-year-old prisoner, who was arrested and jailed on Thursday for killing his 62-year-old mother-in-law and injuring her three relatives with an ice pick in southwest Delhi Mohan Garden, killed himself by hanging in Tihar Jail late Friday night, jail and police officials said.

“The prisoner was found hanging in a cell in jail number 4 by other inmates around midnight. He used a bedsheet to hang himself. No suicide note was recovered. He was jailed on Thursday in the murder case of his mother-in-law registered at the Mohan Garden police station. He was in the cell with six other inmates,” said Director General (Tihar prisons) Sandeep Goel.

Goel said that a magisterial enquiry (inquest proceeding under Section 174 CrPC) has been initiated by the metropolitan magistrate concerned in the prisoner’s death.

On Friday, the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka district) Anto Alphonse had issued a press release regarding the man’s arrest. The DCP mentioned that the man was enraged as he suspected that it was because of his mother-in-law that his wife and daughter were not ready to live with him in his house. His wife and daughter left him and started living at her mother’s home after the man was arrested in a case of rape in 2019, the DCP said.

“The man was released from the jail after nine months but as his wife and daughter were unwilling to return to him, he planned to kill his mother-in-law, holding her responsible for everything,” the DCP said, adding that the man purchased an ice pick to execute the murder plan.

On Thursday around 12.30 am, the man’s wife and mother-in-law had come out to see off their three relatives – a couple and their 10-year-old son. Suddenly, the man arrived, overpowered his mother-in-law and stabbed her multiple times with the ice pick. When the relatives tried to intervene, he attacked them as well, the DCP said.

“The man was brandishing the ice pick and nobody in the neighbourhood was daring to go near him. Hearing the commotion, two beat patrolling constables reached the crime scene and overpowered the attacker,” he added.

The man was arrested with the ice pick and sent to jail the same day, the police said.