Bharatpur murder case: Two more arrested from Rajasthan

Almost two months after the abduction and murder of two persons in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, Rajasthan police have arrested two more accused involved in the case from Bharatpur.

The charred bodies of the two men were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. (PTI file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said, “Monu Rana and Gogi have been arrested by the Bharatpur police. They were wanted in the abduction and murder case of Junaid and Nasir.”

Further details will be revealed by Bharatpur range IG and district SP later on Friday.

The charred bodies of the two cousins (Junaid, 35 and Nasir, 27), were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

Also Read: Cow vigilantism was reason behind Bharatpur killing: Rajasthan police

According to police, the families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

The duo was allegedly abducted by two groups of cow vigilantes from Haryana on February 15 and their charred bodies were found in a burnt Bolero jeep in Bhiwani the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than a dozen others were under scanner for their possible role in the case, police had said back then.

Since last two months, over half-a-dozen police teams were camping in Haryana and conducted at least 180 raids in five states to nab the absconding accused.

While the first accused, Rinku Saini was arrested from Firozpur Jhirka, the other eight are Anil and Srikant Pandit from Nuh, Kalu Jaat from Kaithal, Kishore from Karnal, Monu and Gogi from Bhiwani, Vikas and Sashikant Sharma from Jind.

The police had released their photos on February 22.

The police had arrested Rinku on February 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON