IAF’s MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, 2 civilians dead; pilot ejects safely

Two civilians were killed on Monday morning after a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed into a house in Bahlol village of Hanumangarh district in north Rajasthan. The MIG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. (AP File Photo)

An Indian Air Force helicopter was rushed to rescue the pilot who sustained injuries after ejection.

The deceased have been identified as two women, while a man was also injured. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air force station and the pilot reported a technical snag soon after take-off.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a statement.

A large number of villagers gathered at the crash site and alerted the Pilibanga police.

Further details are awaited.