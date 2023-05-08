Home / Cities / Jaipur News / IAF’s MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, 2 civilians dead; pilot ejects safely

IAF’s MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, 2 civilians dead; pilot ejects safely

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2023 11:28 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as two women, while a man was also injured, according to initial reports

Two civilians were killed on Monday morning after a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed into a house in Bahlol village of Hanumangarh district in north Rajasthan.

The MIG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. (AP File Photo)
The MIG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force. (AP File Photo)

An Indian Air Force helicopter was rushed to rescue the pilot who sustained injuries after ejection.

The deceased have been identified as two women, while a man was also injured. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air force station and the pilot reported a technical snag soon after take-off.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a statement.

A large number of villagers gathered at the crash site and alerted the Pilibanga police.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crash fighter jet indian air force rajasthan + 2 more
crash fighter jet indian air force rajasthan + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out