Rajasthan: Relief in college admission for students loosing parents to Corona
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Relief in college admission for students loosing parents to Corona

Applicants from transgender community and children or widows of martyrs will also be admitted to colleges in Rajasthan on minimum marks, as per the new policy
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Rajasthan government has come out with a new college admission policy for students in the state. (ANI)

Students who have lost both or either of their parents to the Corona pandemic will be given admission in undergraduate courses in government colleges even if they have obtained the minimum passing marks set by their respective senior secondary school boards.

The new college admission policy issued by the College education department says such students will be admitted on additional seats without disturbing existing quotas or intake capacity of colleges. Similarly, women widowed by the pandemic will also be admitted on minimum passing marks on additional seats.

Applicants from transgender community and children or widows of martyrs will also be admitted to colleges on minimum marks in addition to the existing 3% reservation available to family members of retired or in-service military personnel, as per the policy.

25% additional seats will be made available for students in tribal sub-plan areas in the state to promote education. Tribal sub-plan areas are blocks or tehsils with 50% or more tribal population. The relaxations available to sportsperson for admissions have been retained.

Apart from the above-mentioned vulnerable groups, the admission policy has some special provisions for families displaced from Pakistan, emigrants from Kashmir and the specially-abled.

