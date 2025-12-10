Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan: Tigress linked to 2 human kills returns to enclosure in MHTR after ‘brief escape’

PTI |
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 09:30 am IST

Rajasthan: Tigress linked to 2 human kills returns to enclosure in MHTR after ‘brief escape’

Kota , The sighting of MT-8 or ‘Kankati’, a tigress linked to two fatal attacks on humans in neighbouring Ranthambore that escaped from its designated 82-sq km enclosure in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve here, triggered brief panic and halted traffic in the area.

Rajasthan: Tigress linked to 2 human kills returns to enclosure in MHTR after ‘brief escape’
Rajasthan: Tigress linked to 2 human kills returns to enclosure in MHTR after ‘brief escape’

However, the radio-collared tigress, which escaped on Tuesday morning, returned to its place in the forest later in the day, Muthu S, Deputy Conservator of Forest , Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve , told PTI.

Kankati gained notoriety for two human kills in the Ranthambore forest range earlier this year, after which she was relocated to the MHTR on June 19.

After spending around two months in a 21-hectare enclosure, Kankati was reintroduced into the wild on August 15 when she was released into the 82-sq km enclosure in the Dara forest area of MHTR.

At around 11 am on Tuesday, the tigress escaped from its designated enclosure and crossed the road, creating panic and halting traffic on both sides briefly.

Sensing the presence of the big cat, a few cattle hurriedly escaped from the spot, while some passersby, including a few cops, were seen filming the animal crossing the road with their mobile phones.

Muthu said the tigress crossed the Batwada road, which is a part of MHTR, before returning to her enclosure in the Dara forest range later in the day.

The tigress is radio-collared and tracked by three forest teams round the clock, the DCF said, adding that since the animal was under watch, the areas around the road were already cordoned off.

Forest teams remain particularly alert in the area after a tigress was run over by a train when it wandered from the Ranthambore forest range 20 years ago, the DCF said.

Wildlife enthusiast Brijesh Vijayvergiya, however, termed the movement of the tigress a result of “careless” monitoring and “inadequate” safety measures in the MHTR for which he held the forest department responsible.

“Taking a lesson from the accidental death of a tigress 20 years ago, the forest department should have erected fencing to prevent wild animals from crossing the road or the railway track. In the absence of fencing, the tigress Kankati ventured out and crossed the road, thus risking her life,” Vijayvergiya told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Tigress linked to 2 human kills returns to enclosure in MHTR after ‘brief escape’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A tigress named MT-8 or ‘Kankati’, previously linked to two fatal human attacks, escaped from her enclosure in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, causing temporary panic and traffic disruption. Fortunately, she returned later that day. Critics have raised concerns over inadequate safety measures, emphasizing the need for fencing to protect both wildlife and humans. Kankati was relocated after her attacks in Ranthambore.