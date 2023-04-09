Pilot to go on hunger strike for action against ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Raj

In a fresh salvo against his own party government, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday announced a day-long Anshan (hunker strike) on April 11 demanding action from chief minister Ashok Gehlot against alleged corruption during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tenure in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot (ANI Photo)

“The hunger strike will be held demanding action against the corruption (by BJP) which we have not been able to do in over four years,” Pilot said.

In a press conference on Sunday, Pilot said he will sit on one-day Anshan at Shaheed Smarak on Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11 and attacked Gehlot for not taking “any action against then chief minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government over corruption cases as promised.”

Addressing media persons on Sunday, he said, “He has apprised the district administration about this.”

Pilot said that he and other Congress leaders raised the issue when Congress was in the opposition and promised to take action when Congress comes to power.

“No action has been taken on the corruption in the Vasundhara Raje government, where we being in the opposition had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. Now 6-7 months are left for the election, and we should take before that,” he said.

Pilot said, while in the opposition during the previous Raje-led government in the state, Congress had raised voices about scams worth ₹45,000 crore and promised to investigate these scams in a fair manner and punish the guilty. He said that the Congress government had failed to act against the excise mafia, illegal mining, land encroachment and the Lalit Modi affidavit case.

“I have never called for malicious action, but the credibility we have built as the opposition has to be maintained. I had requested CM Gehlot and wrote letters, first on March 28, 2022, and then again on 2 November 2022, but got no reply,” he said.

He said that it was necessary to assure people and party workers that the Congress government will deliver the promises made before the 2018 assembly elections.

“Ashok Gehlot and I made these allegations together, how will we know until there is a fair investigation? If it comes out in the investigation that no one was guilty, then we will accept that Gehlot Ji and I were liars. But until a case is registered, how will people believe that the allegations made by us are true or false?” Pilot questioned.

He continued, “One of the suggestions I had given to the high command was that action should be taken against the allegations of corruption and scams that we had made while in the opposition. It should not appear that we had made allegations looking to the election. Despite the passage of four and a quarter years, no action has been taken till date.”

