e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jakhar refuses to get into slanging match with Bajwa

Jakhar refuses to get into slanging match with Bajwa

He had, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, demanded the expulsion of Bajwa and another party MP Shamsher Singh Dullo

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar
PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar(HT file )
         

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday refused to get into a public slanging match with party’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa against whom he has sought strict disciplinary action for “anti-party activities”.

Taking a dig, Jakhar, who sought Bajwa’s expulsion from the party for speaking out against the Amarinder Singh government, accused him of using foul language. “To Bajwa ji and also to my friends who want me to respond to his vitriolic and foul raving and ranting – all I want to say is – Enjoy this nazam (poetry),” he wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet with the video of ‘Jo Khandaani Raees Hain Woh Mizaj Rakhte Hain Narm Apna’.

The Punjab Congress chief’s tweet came after Bajwa’s continued diatribe against him and chief minister Amarinder over the hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. He had, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, demanded the expulsion of Bajwa and another party MP Shamsher Singh Dullo after they went to Governor VP Singh Badnore last week to seek CBI and ED probes into liquor deaths in the state.

Jakhar, who has also sought an audience with Sonia Gandhi, said the party should immediately act against the duo for their “brazen” attacks against the Congress government in Punjab to ensure discipline in the party. “We have to take action now to send a strong message of zero tolerance for indiscipline. I have made a strong case for action against them for the sake of the party,” he said. However, there has been no word from the party high command on the stand-off so far. Bajwa and Dullo are both former presidents of the state Congress.

top news
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In