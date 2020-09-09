Jakhar, two ministers visit flood-hit villages in Fazilka, Muktsar

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:40 IST

BATHINDA Eighteen days after a large number of villages in Fazilka and Muktsar districts were flooded, a group of ministers and top state officials visited the affected areas on Wednesday.

State Congress president Sunil Jakhar said about 1-lakh acres were affected in the two districts. He said the faulty design of the drain channel built during the previous SAD-BJP government was responsible for the flooding. Jakhar told reporters that chief minister Amarinder Singh had asked a ministerial panel to visit the affected areas.

On Wednesday, HT had reported that standing cotton crop on about 17,000 hectares in Abohar area of Fazilka district was severely hit due to waterlogging. Abohar is Jakhar’s hometown and it was his first visit to the villages since the fields were deluged on August 21-22.

Revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar said the assessment of crop loss and damage to houses has been ordered and the affected people will be duly compensated.

He said the officials have also been instructed to provide more MGNREGS works to the eligible villagers as an additional measure to support them.

Water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said the district authorities have been directed to appoint nodal officers to dewater the fields.

“Instructions have been issued to install more transformers to expedite the dewatering exercise. It is important to ensure that sowing of wheat is not affected,” he said.

Sarkaria said a long-term plan will be devised to strengthen the drainage.

Sukhbir laments delay in relief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited several affected villages on Wednesday. He lamented the delay in announcing compensation to the flood-hit villagers.

“No officer has been deputed to listen to the grievances of the people. There has been a delay in draining out water from the fields,” he added.