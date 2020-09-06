e-paper
Jalandhar MC orders inquiry into sign forgery

Jalandhar MC orders inquiry into sign forgery

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
         

Jalandhar Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Karnesh Sharma has ordered a probe into signatures of deputy controller of finance and accounts (DFCA), Pankaj Kapoor, being forged on a file. The forgery was detected on a file that was to clear bills of Rs 90 lakh of a road construction firm.

A three-member panel comprising a joint commissioner, MC, superintendent engineer and the DCFA himself has been asked to look into the matter and submit its report in a week.

An MC official said the file of contractor, Rakesh Bansal, came to the DCFA, for clearance of Rs 80 lakh bill for road construction. Kapoor, however, found that after the accountant’s signature, his forged signature were already there. Kapoor scrutinised the file and found his forged signatures on one more bill worth of Rs 10 lakh, belonging to the same contractor.

Kapoor issued show-cause notice to the accountant, Rajiv Sobti, asking him about the forged signature. Sobti’s reply was found unsatisfactory and had been brought to the notice of the MC commissioner and mayor Jagdish Raja.

Municipal councillor Gurvinder Singh Bunty Neelkanth, who had raised this matter in a financial committee meeting said this was not the first case of its kind. “Probe should be conducted into previously passed bills to stop corruption in the MC. It is a serious issue,” he added. Mayor Jagdish Raja has also said the sensitive issue needed a deeper probe.

