e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jalandhar screening vulnerable for early intervention against covid-19

Jalandhar screening vulnerable for early intervention against covid-19

Jalandhar district is among the worst-hit in Punjab with 3,627 positive cases reported till Thursday and 92 deaths so far

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
To date, over 35,000 people with comorbidities such as fever, TB and non-communicable diseases have been identified
To date, over 35,000 people with comorbidities such as fever, TB and non-communicable diseases have been identified(HT File)
         

Jalandhar With the rising mortality rate of covid-19 cases in the district, the health department has started a door-to-door survey to screen people with comorbidities for early intervention. To date, over 35,000 people with comorbidities such as fever, TB and non-communicable diseases have been identified.

“The focus is to examine elderly residents with comorbidities and pregnant women, the groups most susceptible to covid-19, so that treatment could be given at an early stage,” said Dr Satish Kumar of the health department.

Jalandhar district is among the worst-hit with 3,627 positive cases reported till Thursday and 92 deaths so far. Twelve patients are critical and are on ventilator.

The door-to-door survey is being carried out by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwives) workers and they have been asked to visit at least 20 houses per day from this month.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Friday directed all private hospitals, medical stores and clinics that people who attended OPD, drug stores for the treatment of fever, cough, influenza-like illness and respiratory illness to intimate frontline workers or local administration to guide them for RT-PCR test. He added that all five 35,000 people, who had been found suffering from pre-existing diseases will be tested.

top news
‘Nation is indebted to corona warriors’: President Kovind on the eve of 74th Independence Day
‘Nation is indebted to corona warriors’: President Kovind on the eve of 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In