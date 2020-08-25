e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jammu: Pocso accused jumps into Tawi river, missing

Jammu: Pocso accused jumps into Tawi river, missing

The 25-year-old man had harassment from police and administration.

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old youth, who was facing trial under the POCSO Act, jumped off a bridge into the Tawi river here on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, who was not traced when reports last poured in, has been identified as Akshay Kumar, son of Kirpal Chand of Janak Nagar, Janipur.

He had alleged harassment by the Janipur police, authorities of the government medical college and hospital and the minor rape survivor’s family.

His friend Shan Ahmad said, “Around 1.45pm he jumped off the third Tawi bridge into the swollen river. At 1.42pm, he sent me two videos from his cellphone wherein he blamed the administration, health department, the minor survivor and her mother for the extreme step. He said in the videos that since Tuesday morning Janipur police had been harassing him for getting his Covid test done before being sent to jail, while the hospital authorities asked him to bring a police order for it.”

Akshay had been on an interim bail since March 13 on humanitarian grounds citing ill health of his father.

However, on Monday, the principal sessions judge Sanjeev Gupta had refused to extend his bail on the grounds of heinousness of the crime and critical juncture of the case where statements of the survivor and her mother had to be recorded.

When quizzed about the allegations, SHO Naresh Sharma said there were no court orders for the police to get his Covid-19 test conducted.

“His bail had been refused, and considering heinousness of the crime he was asked to surrender before the jail authorities. Under the Covid protocol, he had to get himself tested for the virus before the surrender, as directed by the court. Since he didn’t comply with the court order, we had to arrest him and take him to the court,” the SHO said.

The police officer added that the accused didn’t want to go to jail and hence was frustrated.

Meanwhile, Nowabad SHO Deepak Jasrotia said police and SDRF personnel were trying to trace his body.

top news
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In