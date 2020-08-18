Jewellery shop owner files false burglary report

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:41 IST

Nerul police are filing a case against a jewellery shop owner after finding that he had filed a false report of burglary. While investigating the ₹12.07-lakh burglary at a jewellery store, police found that the shop owner had concocted the story to buy time from debtors. The man had also attempted to kill himself a few weeks ago, said police.

On Friday, the shop owner, a 28-year-old Nerul resident, had approached the police claiming unknown burglars broke the shutter of his shop and robbed ₹12.07 lakh worth gold and silver jewellery.

“When we investigated the case, we found a lot of discrepancies in the sequence of events. After sustained inquires and questioning, it became clear that the complainant had come up with a fake story,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

The man allegedly broke the shutter to make it look like burglars broke into the shop. The valuables were not in the store, police said.

Chavan added that they are filing a case under section 182 of the Indian Penal Code for submitting a false complaint against the shop owner and will submit a charge sheet in the court.

Police said the man had started the jewellery store in sector 8, Nerul with his business partner, who at the time, was in his hometown. He had a debt of over ₹4.5 lakh which he was unable to repay.

“When the lockdown was imposed, he attempted to end his life in July due to financial stress. He was saved back then. Then he made up the story of burglary so the debtors would give him some time,” said another officer.