JMM eyes 7-12 seats to contest in Bihar under GA, Cong says no clue

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:05 IST

PATNA

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling alliance also consisting of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal in the neighbouring state, is looking to fill up the void following the departure of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) in Bihar’s Grand Alliance (GA).

HAM-S leader and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi opted out of GA on August 20 citing and later cast his lot with the NDA.

A delegation of JMM leaders is likely to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving his jail sentence in Ranchi, next week for formal talks on the alliance.

The RJD and Congress are already having a hard time in accommodating left parties, apart from allocating seats to allies like the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Vikassheel Insan party (VIP) ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, due in October-November.

Headed by former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, the JMM hopes to field its candidates in seven to 12 constituencies with significant presence of tribals. The state’s public health and engineering department (PHED) minister Mithilesh Thakur has been authorised to hold formal talks with the RJD chief next week, said JMM spokesman Manoj Kumar alias Bablu Pandey.

The Congress, however, pleaded its ignorance about the development, saying the RJD could be planning to spare seats from its own quota. “Right now, the Congress does not have any proposal from JMM,” said Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha.

However, the JMM is expecting ‘reasonable’ returns from the RJD for its ‘generous’ gesture in Jharkhand. JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said it was not unreasonable as RJD was given seven seats to contest and the lone legislator was allotted berth in the cabinet.

In 2015, JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is now Jharkhand CM, was left high and dry when his plans to contest the Bihar polls under the GA was turned down by Prasad and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Soren had visited Patna and met GA leaders and reportedly agreed to limit his party’s fight on three seats, which was not allocated to any of the allies till then.

Later, the three undecided seats were shared equally among the GA constituents, RJD, JD(U) and the Congress.

Left out, the JMM fielded its candidates on 32 constituencies, mostly in areas bordering Jharkhand. However, it did not fare well and lost security deposits, polling only about 2% votes in the constituencies it had contested.

Till 2015, the JMM had one legislator in Bihar assembly.

Sources in the JMM said they had identified seats in Jamui, Banka, Purnia, Katihar, Kisanganj, West Champaran and Kaimur districts.