Jobless graduate steals 60.4 lakh from Bengaluru apartment residents, arrested: Report

In a shocking case of betrayal from within, a 26-year-old unemployed engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹60.4 lakh from locked flats in a gated apartment community in Bengaluru, reported The Times of India. The thefts occurred at GM Infinity, a residential complex in Electronics City Phase 2, home to hundreds of working professionals. A Bengaluru man has been arrested for multiple robberies in apartment complex.

According to the report, the accused had been living with his sister in one of the flats in the same apartment block, is believed to have methodically targeted unoccupied homes over a period of time. According to police, he used his insider access and knowledge of residents’ routines to carry out the burglaries without raising suspicion.

Also Read - Karnataka HC bars government from filing final report in Bengaluru stampede case without permission

Residents and the apartment association were stunned to learn that the man behind a string of high-value thefts was living among them. Most assumed he was just another relative visiting a tenant.

How the suspect broke into unattended homes?

The suspect reportedly used duplicate keys or tampered locks to enter homes when families were away at work or out of town. He looted jewellery, cash, gadgets, and other valuables, which were later either hidden or sold off, the report further stated.

The thefts had sparked growing concern among residents and led to increased complaints to the local police station. A special team was formed to investigate the matter after patterns were identified across multiple FIRs filed by residents. CCTV footage and tip-offs from within the apartment complex helped narrow down the suspect.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to multiple break-ins. Officers recovered a significant quantity of stolen items from his possession.

The arrested youth has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue to uncover the full extent of his operations.