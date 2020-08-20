e-paper
Jobs for outsiders in J&K: Panthers Party accuses BJP of double standards

Jobs for outsiders in J&K: Panthers Party accuses BJP of double standards

Party activists led by its chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh staged a protest here against what they called “sheer betrayal” by the BJP.

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The National Panthers Party on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of maintaining double standards and betraying the people, especially youth of Jammu and Kashmir, by opening job opportunities for outsiders following revocation of Article 370 last year.

Party activists led by its chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh staged a protest here against what they called “sheer betrayal” by the BJP.

While addressing mediapersons, Singh said, “After many years, the J&K administration advertised 8,575 Class IV posts for which a whopping 5.62 lakh youth have applied so far because the BJP has allowed people from Bihar, UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and other parts of the country to apply here.”

“If outsiders apply in such big numbers then what will happen to our youth. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recently announced that his government will be exclusively for its youth. So, why the BJP has been handing a raw deal to the youth of J&K. Why are they maintaining double standards,” he said.

He said his party will fight for the youth and people of J&K and hold BJP accountable for all its misdeeds.

