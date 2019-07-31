Judicial academies may also have happiness classes, says Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

cities

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said judicial academies and other schools across the country can also have happiness classes like Delhi government schools.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Delhi government’s 15-day long ‘happiness utsav’ to mark the first year of the implementation of happiness curriculum in its schools, the CJI said, “As the chief justice of the country, I was thinking yesterday, if I have a happy lot of people in this country, my problem of litigation will be over. There will be no cases because everyone will be happy.”

“I have seriously thought about it but I’ve not shared it yet with my colleagues. But perhaps we can have something like happiness classes in our judicial academies as well... At the end of the day if we are negative and we are not happy we won’t be able to contribute for the country,” Justice Gogoi said.

He said there is serious problem of “unhappiness” among younger generation. “It makes the curriculum even more important altogether. The concept is brilliant. Catch them when they are young and teach them how to be happy,” Gogoi said, adding the curriculum should be taught in the schools of other states as well.

The event was attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, education minister Manish Sisodia and education ministers and officials from six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Telangana and Puducherry.

Kejriwal said it’s for the first time in the history of Delhi when the chief justice of the country has attended an event like this organised by government school teachers and students.

“When we invited Mr Gogoi for the event and told him about the concept of happiness curriculum he was really happy and eagerly accepted the invite on this working day as well,” he said.

Kejriwal assured the education ministers of other states of providing all assistance if they wish to implement the curriculum in their states. “We want to assure you that when you implement this model in your own states, you will have our wholehearted support. We will send our teachers, principals, and in fact if you need it, we can lend you our education minister for a few days,” he said.

Education minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is working on a certificate course for those who want to start the Happiness Curriculum in different parts of the country and the world. “We feel the need for this because India’s position on the World Happiness Index has dropped from 118th to 140th. Our dream is that India should reach number one on this list,” he said.

