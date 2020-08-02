July added most Covid cases to Ghaziabad’s tally but lower positivity, fatality rates bring relief

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:41 IST

Ghaziabad Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the grim month of July, when Ghaziabad saw the maximum number of cases yet since the virus broke out here, ended with a silver lining for the district, with both, the positivity rate as well as the fatality rate having declined.

While the test positivity rate in July has declined to 4.69% from 7.54% in June earlier, the fatality rate, which had touched about 4% in June, has come down drastically to below 1% last month, officials said.

However, the district reported the highest number of positive cases in July so far, which stood at 3,322. Officials attributed the sudden spike to increase in the number of tests through rapid antigen kits, through which they discovered Covid cases in the district.

According to official records, overall, the district at the end of July had a total of 4,937 Covid-19 cases with a fatality rate of 1.29% and a high discharge rate of 83.32%, with 759 active cases.

The first case was reported in the district on March 5.

With regards to sampling, the district till June 30 had completed only 21,422 sampling, while a total of 83,787 samples were taken up in July alone. The introduction of rapid antigen kits helped the district achieve overall sampling/testing of 1,05,209 people till July 31.

“The month of June alone had about 1,310 Covid-19 cases. But 51 deaths had taken place due to the infection in June, the highest in all the five months, from March to July. The sampling process got a major boost with introduction of rapid antigen kits on June 26. Since then, we have conducted about 61,258 tests with rapid antigen kits. So, this helped us reduce our case positivity rate to 4.69% as against 7.54% in the month of June,” said an officer from the district health department, who wished not to be named.

“There were nine Covid-related deaths in July, as against four till May 31, and 51 in June alone. So, our fatality rate touched an all time high of about 3.89% in June while it was only 0.27% in July. So, overall, July had the highest number of Covid-19 cases, but we assume it as a month of recovery in terms of reduced positivity rate as well as death rate,” the officer said.

The month of July was also favourable for the district in terms of recovery rate, which in May stood at an average of 76.39%, while it fell to 45.69% by the end of June. However, by July 31, the recovery rate improved considerably to 83.32%, with a total of 4,114 patients having been discharged.

Notably, the district had just 305 Covid-19 cases till May 31, which rose to 1,615 at the end of June. The district crossed the tally of 1,000 positive cases on June 23. July was the month when the district touched the figure of 2,000 cases (on July 4), 3,000 cases (July 11) and 4,000 (July 20). The district touched the 5,000-mark on August 1.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that the case positivity rate declined due to high number of tests. “There was a major focus on ramping up testing across the district, and we used rapid antigen kits on a larger scale. The idea was to identify maximum number of suspected cases and refer the positive patients to Covid hospitals for early treatment. For this, our dedicated control room and our surveillance teams have been working round the clock,” said Pandey.

“Our capabilities of testing through RT-PCR method will also be strengthened once our new lab starts at MMG Hospital,” he added.