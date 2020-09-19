Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, rest house meant for pilgrims, awaits govt nod to open

cities

The Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s pet project, is complete and waiting for directions from the state government to start operations, officials of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, the construction agency, said on Saturday.

The pilgrim centre is meant for stay of pilgrims taking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Kanwar Yatra and Sindhu Yatra. The new building -- which houses a basement, ground floor and four other storeys -- has come up at Indirapuram and can accommodate 280 people in 94 rooms. The project, spread over an area of about 9,000 square metres, is completed at a total cost of about ₹70 crore.

“The construction of the building is complete and all the furniture, fixtures and other amenities have also been provided. We have now written to UP’s Dharmarth Karya Vibhag (department of religious affairs) to take over the project and decide accordingly about its operations. The construction cost of the building is about ₹57.99 crore while the rest expenditure is on furniture, fixture, etc,” said SK Tyagi, project manager of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, a UP government undertaking.

“The building has beautiful architecture and we have also made use of sandstone in the construction,” he added.

The project was scheduled to get complete in March this year, but got delayed due to the lockdown and last year’s ban on construction activities due to rise in air pollution. CM Yogi Adityanath had laid its foundation stone in August 2017.

The project was initially proposed at Arthala near the Ala Hazrat Haj House. However, some environmentalists had filed complaints with the district administration maintaining that one of the major land chunks was registered as ‘Jheel’ – a water body – whose nature cannot be changed as per norms. The municipal corporation, on the other hand, claimed that the land was ‘banjar’ (barren) in their property records.

HT had published several reports on the controversy. Later, the then district magistrate, Ministhy S, took cognizance and acted swiftly in the matter, and the land at Indirapuram was finalised by the UP government.

In June this year, Anil Agrawal, Rajya Sabha MP from UP and also a resident of Ghaziabad, had written to the chief minister to dedicate some of the floors of Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan for healthcare facility.

However, officials of the Ghaziabad district administration said that there is no such proposal by the government. “As per last known development, the Dharmarth Vibhag has sought suggestions from the tourism department and the Ghaziabad development authority about the operation of the Kailash Mansarowar Bhawan. The finalisation is to be done,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.