Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to provide hawkers with loans up to ₹10,000 to combat Covid lockdown losses

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:58 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Saturday announced that it will provide loans up to ₹10,000 to provide street vendors with financial aid as their businesses have been affected adversely during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The loans will be provided by the state government, under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme. Urban street vendors with be able to apply for a working capital loan of up to ₹10,000, with a repayment period of a year, from the bank. If the amount is repaid in regular monthly instalments, they will be eligible for 7% interest subsidy.

“Street vendors in the city should take advantage of this scheme. They can apply at the civic facilitation centre, Aadhaar card centre or through www.pmsvanidhi.mouha.gov.in,” said an official from KDMC.

The hawkers’ union, however, said application for the scheme poses a problem as the vendor’s Aadhaar card has to be linked with the bank and mobile number. Arvind More, president, Mahanagar Hawkers Union, Kalyan, said, “Not many hawkers have it [Aadhar, mobile number, bank account] linked and hence they won’t be able to apply for the loan. What the civic body should do is use the data of the surveyed hawkers to check their documents. They should deposit the money to the vendor’s account directly if the purpose is actually to help.”