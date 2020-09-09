Kalyan-Dombivli civic commissioner warns of action against those breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 01:26 IST

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner has warned those from containment zones to abide by the lockdown rules. He has asked shops in these zones to follow the timings. Otherwise, strict action would be taken, he said.

All ward officers have been given strict orders to conduct an inquiry against shops that were kept open beyond the permissible limit of 9am to 7pm.

“All ward level officers and related officials have to ensure that essential services were functioning and all shops were maintaining social distancing norms,” Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner, said.

“Shopkeepers and workers should wear masks at all times. Strict action would be taken against those violating norms. Moreover, fines should be levied on those found without mask or any cloth used to cover their nose and mouth properly,” he added.

The civic body, on Monday, served notices to housing societies asking residents to strictly adhere to home isolation and lockdown norms. The societies were also warned of legal action being taken if they failed to follow guidelines.