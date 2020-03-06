Kalyan railway station project finally clears roadblocks after two years; CR floats tenders

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:44 IST

After a delay of two years, the Kalyan yard remodeling project has got a fillip with the Central Railway (CR) claiming that the tender for the project has been floated.

In 2018, CR proposed to build a dedicated platform for local and long-distance trains after the stampede on Elphinstone Road station. However, the work has not yet begun.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, Mumbai, said, “We are linking the remodelling project to the third and fourth line project which is being implemented beyond Kalyan, towards the Karjat and Kasara routes. Some technicalities led to the delay. However, the design for the project has been approved and tenders have been floated a few months ago.”

The remodelling plan of Kalyan railway station was announced after the Elphinstone Road station stampede which killed 23 commuters in September 2017.

Kalyan railway station sees a daily footfall of 5 lakh commuters and operates over 750 local and outstation train services every day. However, there are not enough tracks to cater to so many services, leading to a delay in operations of trains, especially during peak hours.

The remodelling project was sanctioned in 2018, with a timeframe of two years. The ground work, however, has not started despite getting budgetary sanction and approval for the design.

It has been proposed to construct additional tracks, which will improve the punctuality of local and long-distance trains. The additional tracks will help segregate the local and long-distance trains. A total of 227 outstation trains halt at Kalyan railway station every day.

Sutar said remodelling of the station is part of ₹961-crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A. “The project includes construction of additional six platforms dedicated for outstation trains (long distance/mail express). The existing eight platforms will be dedicated only for local services. The project will also include installing of route relay interlocking system (RRI) at Kalyan station, which is one of the important signaling systems to manage high density of train movement,” he said.

The project aims at improving the punctuality of local services.

Shyam Ubale, general secretary, railway passengers’ association, Kalyan/ Karjat/ Kasara, said, “Kalyan railway station is a halt station for more than 200 long-distance trains daily. Each express train halts for seven to eight minutes. This affects the local train schedule. The track is unavailable for local trains, leading to bunching of the locals on both directions. The remodelling project will save at least 2 minutes per train.”

Ubale said the project has been delayed for two years. “The project needs to be sped up. Punctuality in local trains will also prevent overcrowding on platforms,” he added.

According to the CR officials, the Kalyan yard remodelling project will be carried in phases. “Once the tender is finalised, building of six additional tracks or platforms will start in phases. Each phase will construct two platforms. The project is expected to be completed within a year,” said a senior official from CR, Mumbai.

Platform numbers 4, 5, 6 and 7 are used for both local and long-distance trains. There is chaos on these platforms if local services are delayed.

“There is lot of rush on the platforms during peak hours as both local and long-distance train halt on the same platforms. There is a need for dedicated platforms to ease the crowd,” said Himanshu Shah, 36, who travels from Kalyan to Thane every day.