Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office in Mumbai takes centre stage

Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office in Mumbai takes centre stage

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:27 IST
Sagar Pillai and Mehul Thakkar
Sagar Pillai and Mehul Thakkar
         

Mired in controversy for the past three days, actor Kangana Ranaut had purchased the standalone prime property at Pali Hill in Bandra in September 2017 and converted it into her office space.

The renovation of the structure was completed earlier this year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished alleged violations to the structure, amid war of words with the actor.

According to civic officials, the 3,000-sqft Bungalow no 5 in Chetak Cooperative Housing Society existed in their records as a residential property since the 1970s. Prior to the purchase in 2017, the property housed a playschool. Ranaut’s office, Manikarnika Films Private Limited, is surrounded by houses of several Bollywood personalities. It is a two-storey structure with a 500sqft separate parking space.

Civic officials said on their inspection of the property on Monday, they found 14 types of structural violations and issued a notice seeking a reply on the violations.

They said the violations could have been made during the recent renovation work. Kangana Ranaut or her representatives could not be reached for their comments.

A civic official said, “The violations listed in the stop-work notice issued were changes made to a residential property converting the space as per commercial purpose. This could be a change of user violation.”

“The owner has to carry out renovations according to the approved plans and needs necessary permissions to complete the change of user procedure,” he said.

In a tweet, Ranaut said: “There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30…”

Meanwhile, Ranaut was also in a legal dispute with BMC over her flat in a posh residential housing society at Khar near Bandra.

According to BMC in 2018, it had sent a notice to Ranaut over several structural changes to her house, which were termed violations. Ranaut had challenged it in the Dindoshi civil court.

According to BMC officials, the matter has been sub-judice and no action was taken over it on Wednesday.

A BMC official said, “The matter regarding her flat and violations is a different issue. The action on Wednesday was in her bungalow in Bandra.”

On civic corporation’s notice of 2018 regarding her flat in Khar, Ranaut on Wednesday tweeted: “This was not

just to me (the notice), but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with.”

