Kanwar Yatra: Ghaziabad admin announces closure of schools from July 26 to July 30

The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday announced that all schools, schools and educational institutions will be closed from July 26 to July 30 in the wake of Kanwar Yatra.

The administration estimates that around 20 lakh Kanwariyas will pass through the district The movement of Kanwariyas has already stared from Haridwar for their respective destinations via Ghaziabad.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said all the educational institutions in the district would be closed down in wake of Kanwar Yatra as the traffic police have announced diversions on the Delhi-Meerut Road and other arterial roads. The traffic police have already banned the entry of heavy vehicles over the Delhi-Meerut Road from July 22 while the entry light vehicles were banned from Thursday.

“The closure has been announced as school buses and other vehicles of various institutions and colleges will face difficulties on the road. The closure is to ensure hassle-free movement of the Kanwariyas. We have also asked the residents, NGOs among others to donate utensils to the Kanwar camps. We are trying to make a ‘bartan bhandar’ of the utensils which will be used for serving food to Kanwariyas. Otherwise, they might use plastic plates which are banned,” Pandey, said.

A police control room was inaugurated at Meerut Crossing on Thursday which will keep surveillance on the Kanwar route with the help of CCTVs and drones. The administration has received services of 13 drones and 209 CCTVs which are funded by Ghaziabad development authority.

“Adequate police and trained personnel are deployed in the control room. It will coordinate with other smaller control rooms and will pass on information about any incident. The drones will also be launched from the Meerut Crossing control room. Any coordination between the personnel, quick reaction teams and officers will also be made through the control room,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The Ghaziabad police will deploy about 2,400 personnel to implement safety and security measures along the Kanwar Yatra route. The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has also decided to open two of its camps for Kanwariyas at Sai Upvan and at Arthala.

According to Ghaziabad police, the district will have 100 camps where Kanwariyas can rest and have meals during their journey.

