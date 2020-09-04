e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kapurthala jail authorities foil escape bid by 4 inmates

Kapurthala jail authorities foil escape bid by 4 inmates

The inmates had broken the ventilation window of their barrack with some bricks and were planning to escape. However, a team led by assistant jail superintendent Paramjit Singh found it during a surprise check and also recovered two mobiles, a SIM card and a memory card from them.

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Kapurthala Modern Jail
Kapurthala Modern Jail
         

Authorities managed to foil an escape bid by four prisoners of the Kapurthala Modern jail and also recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

The inmates have been identified as Vishal alias Sonu of Jalandhar, Baljinder Singh of Madhya Pradesh, Sarabjit Singh of Neel Mahal in Jalandhar and Manmeet Singh of Rama Mandi in Jalandhar.

The inmates had broken the ventilation window of their barrack with some bricks and were planning to escape. However, a team led by assistant jail superintendent Paramjit Singh found it during a surprise check and also recovered two mobiles, a SIM card and a memory card from them.

A case under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 54 of the Prisons Act and 543 (10) of the Jail Manuals Act has been registered against them.

Inmate attempts suicide after authorities recover phone from him

Another jail inmate, gangster Taranjot Singh of Gurdaspur, attempted suicide after jail authorities found a phone in his possession. Authorities said that to put pressure on the jail staff, he cut himself. Jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghuman said the inmate had been admitted to the civil hospital for treatment and a case would be recommended against him.

top news
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Foreign Secretary Shringla on India-China border row
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Foreign Secretary Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In