Karnal administration withdraws controversial orders seeking details of drug addicts

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:17 IST

The Karnal administration has withdrawn the controversial orders issued by the district education officer (DEO) asking all block education officers (BEO) to collect details of drug addicts in their respective areas.

The orders were withdrawn soon after the letter issued by the DEO was circulated on social media and the administration faced criticism for giving such tasks to the BEOs.

As per the order, the DEO wrote that all block education officers in Karnal district are directed to submit a list of 40 drug addicts/drunken persons/ students and staff members of each block within a week with the help of school principals and headmasters. The letter was followed by a performa under which they were asked to fill the details including name, father’s name, age, occupation, address and contact number of the addict.

DEO Ravinder Chaudhary has refused to comment on the reasons for issuing such orders saying that he has been quarantined and is not well.

Officiating DEO Sushil Kumar said the order was issued after a meeting in which it was decided that a list of 250 such people should be furnished for counselling. “However, there was some communication gap and the order will be withdrawn,” he added.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the district education officer has been directed to withdraw the letter immediately. He said the letter was wrongly interpreted as the district administration had asked him to seek the details of school students, who have become drug addicts so that their counseling could be done and bring them back under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He said a fresh letter in this regard will be issued soon.

The letter has received criticism on social media and by teachers. “How could a teacher get the details of drug addicts in his or her locality. This controversial order may instigate quarrels in villages,” said a teacher, pleading anonymity.