Karnal police launch free night pick-and-drop facility for women

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:42 IST

Police on Tuesday launched a night pick-and-drop facility for women in Karnal. The announcement to introduce the service was made by state home minister Anil Vij on Monday.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said women who are unable to find a taxi to reach home or are stuck somewhere late night can dial police helpline 1091. “A police vehicle will reach their location and drop them at their respective destination,” the SP said.

“Four dedicated PCR vans will be deputed to provide free pick-and-drop service to women in distress from 9pm to 6am everyday. Women don’t need to worry about their safety as the police will ensure they return home safely. They just need to dial the helpline and share their location. A PCR van or Durga Shakti vehicle will reach the spot within a few minutes,” the police officer said.

Subsequently, more PCR vans will be deployed during night time to ensure safety of women, the SP said.



“A special squad of women police personnel has already been formed under the Durga Shakti initiative. They will also keep vigil at all important locations of the city, especially educational institutions, and respond immediately to women-related crime complaints,” he said.