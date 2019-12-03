e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Karnal police launch free night pick-and-drop facility for women

Four dedicated PCR vans will be deputed to provide free pick-and-drop service to women in distress from 9pm to 6am everyday

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:42 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Tuesday launched a night pick-and-drop facility for women in Karnal. The announcement to introduce the service was made by state home minister Anil Vij on Monday.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said women who are unable to find a taxi to reach home or are stuck somewhere late night can dial police helpline 1091. “A police vehicle will reach their location and drop them at their respective destination,” the SP said.

“Four dedicated PCR vans will be deputed to provide free pick-and-drop service to women in distress from 9pm to 6am everyday. Women don’t need to worry about their safety as the police will ensure they return home safely. They just need to dial the helpline and share their location. A PCR van or Durga Shakti vehicle will reach the spot within a few minutes,” the police officer said.

Subsequently, more PCR vans will be deployed during night time to ensure safety of women, the SP said.

“A special squad of women police personnel has already been formed under the Durga Shakti initiative. They will also keep vigil at all important locations of the city, especially educational institutions, and respond immediately to women-related crime complaints,” he said.

top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities