Home / Cities / Karnal school reopens after six months, three-hour workday observed

Karnal school reopens after six months, three-hour workday observed

The students were allowed to come to school after their parents gave written consent.

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 03:07 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Students entering the Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu, on Saturday.
Students entering the Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu, on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Excitement was palpable as 70 Class-12 students entered their classrooms in Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu, on Saturday, around six months after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The students were allowed to come to school after their parents gave written consent. “It felt good to meet my teachers and classmates after such a long gap,” said one of the students Rekha Rani. Another student Ankit Kumar said, “Staying away from school, the classroom, teachers and friends for such a long time was not pleasant. We are glad that our school is among the two schools that were chosen to be reopened”.

The Haryana education department had selected two schools — Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu, in Karnal, and Government High School, Bajidpur in Sonipat, for reopening as most parents at the school were keen on it.

Students and teachers took all preventive measures such as wearing face masks and observing social distancing. A team from the education department along with experts videographed the proceedings. Teachers and students were allowed to enter the school, following thermal screening and sanitisation of their hands.

Principal Dharampal Singh said the school was reopened as per the guidelines of the government and only 15 students, all of whom were wearing face masks, were seated in a classroom. As per the time table provided by the department, students were taught for three hours on the first day.

As per government guidelines, these two schools were reopened on trial basis. The videos will be shown to students of other schools in the state through the EDUSAT network to encourage parents to have their wards returned to school.

