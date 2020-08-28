e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kashmir: Body, believed to be that of a Panchayat member, recovered from orchard in Shopian

Kashmir: Body, believed to be that of a Panchayat member, recovered from orchard in Shopian

Unidentified militants last week released an audio message claiming to have killed Nisar Ahmed Bhat

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
An audio message by militants claimed the body was not handed over to his family because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An audio message by militants claimed the body was not handed over to his family because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT Photo)
         

A body believed to be that of a Panchayat member, who went missing on August 19, was recovered from an orchard in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, a police officer aware of the matter said.

The officer said the body was recovered from Dangam and seems to be of that Nisar Ahmed Bhat, who went missing after he was last seen on a motorcycle.

Unidentified militants last week released an audio message claiming to have killed the panchayat member.

The police had then said the clip seemed to be fake and added they were investigating the matter.

In the 2.56-minute-long clip, they claimed that Bhat has been killed and buried at an unidentified place.

An unidentified person was purportedly heard saying in the clip that the panchayat member was involved in “anti-movement” activities” and had met his fate. “We have been after him for a long time and finally got him.”

The message claimed the body was not handed over to his family because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Bhat went missing days after Shakir Manzoor, a Territorial Army solider, was abducted from neighbouring Kulgam district. His burnt vehicle was found later. A similar message was released which claimed that Manzoor was killed and buried at an undisclosed location.

Over the last two months five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including two sarpanches (village heads), have been killed in Kashmir. In July, Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed in Anantnag district which forced many panchayat members to resign. Wasim Bari, a BJP functionary, was killed along with his father and brother in July.The government shifted dozens of panchayat members, majority of them from the BJP, to safer places after an evaluation of threats from militants.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre
Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
India bowler among several CSK members to test positive for Covid-19
India bowler among several CSK members to test positive for Covid-19
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
Rhea speaks: India’s obsession with the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea speaks: India’s obsession with the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In