Home / Cities / Kasturba Hospital nurses hold protest over pending salaries

Kasturba Hospital nurses hold protest over pending salaries

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Nurses of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Kasturba Hospital on Monday held a two-hour-long protest against the non-payment of pending salaries for three months.

B L Sharma, president, Kasturba Hospital Nurses Union, said they were last given the salary for May. He said the protest will go on till they get assurance from the administration.

Salaries of June, July and August are pending. “For how long shall we work without money? It is becoming a routine affair now. The authorities (civic body and the Delhi government) keep blaming each other for the mess but it will not solve the problem. We want a permanent solution and want regular payment of our salaries,” he said.

Nearly 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors and 1,500 nursing staff are employed across medical facilities managed by the north corporation.

In June, resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, both managed by the north civic body, had threatened to tender mass resignations over the non-payment of salaries for 3-4 months. The north corporation then them paid salaries for two months to calm them.

Besides health care staff, many employees of other departments of the north corporation such as school teachers, civil contractors, engineers and administrative staff have not been paid for the last 2-3 months. They had been staging protests outside the Civic Centre for over a week.

Jai Prakash, mayor of the North Corporation, said: “There is fund crunch in the corporation but we are releasing salaries to various departments one by one. We are making arrangements to pay salaries of the agitating employees as soon as possible.”

