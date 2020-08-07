e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KDMC corporator succumbs to Covid-19

KDMC corporator succumbs to Covid-19

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:33 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A Kalyan-Dombivli corporator from the Shiv Sena died of Covid-19 on Thursday around 9.30pm. Dashrath Ghadigaonkar, 63, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan since July 8 after being tested positive for the virus. He was later shifted to another private hospital in Mulund.

Party leaders said the death of their senior leader comes as a major loss, as Ghadigaonkar had managed to win the Ashok Nagar ward in Kalyan (East) for the first time for Shiv Sena in the 2015 civic polls.

“It was for the first time that someone from the Sena won that ward. He was a dedicated party worker and worked calmly towards issues. His demise is a major loss for us. He was a diabetic and underwent treatment for 28 days. We were all waiting for his recovery,” said Rajendra Devlekar, former mayor of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Ghadigaonkar’s colleague.

Ghadigaonkar is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.

On August 2, a Shiv Sena corporator from Ulhasnagar, 54-year-old Sunil Surve, died after recovering from the virus 15 days ago.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In