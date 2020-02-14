KDMC gets nod to lift additional 86 MLD water from Ulhas river

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:14 IST

The water woes in Kalyan-Dombivli are set to get resolved as the state irrigation department and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has come to an agreement of allowing the civic body to lift additional 86 million litres per day (MLD) water from the Ulhas river.

Earlier as per the water reservation by the irrigation department, the civic body was only allowed to lift 234 MLD of water from the river. Considering the need to meet the increasing population in KDMC, the agreement for additional MLD was made.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) was also given an additional quota of 55 MLD for water supply in 27 villages which were included in KDMC since June 2015.

“In an agreement between the civic body and the irrigation department till 2026, we can lift additional 86 MLD from the Ulhas river for drinking purpose. This will ensure adequate water supply without any shortage,”said Rajiv Pathak, in-charge, water department, KDMC.

During summer the civic body put water cuts in its jurisdiction. Also the areas on the outskirts received water in low pressure due to shortage. Residents frequently protested against the water scarcity.

“We have been demanding an increase in the lifting quota for long now. The matter was pending with the irrigation department and finally got a green signal,”added Pathak.

Before the agreement of the additional 86 MLD, the civic body had a quota of only 234 MLD in the river. However, the KDMC lifted 310 MLD, breaching the permissible limit. The irrigation department often planned to penalise the civic body and also served them notices many times.

In total, residents of Kalyan-Dombivli and 27 villages need 360 MLD of water.

Now with the additional 86 MLD, KDMC will be able to lift a total of 320 MLD and hence can get away with the penalty charged.

“The agreement has been signed by the irrigation department and the KDMC is now allowed to lift 320 MLD of water from the Ulhas river. Every civic body has to lift water from the river as per the reservation quota. If they end up lifting more water, they have to pay the penalty to irrigation department,”said an officer of Thane irrigation department, on condition of anonymity.

In 2002, the Navi Mumbai city was provided with Morbe dam and the state government had asked to transfer the quota of Navi Mumbai to KDMC. However Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) authorities did not release the quota. Meanwhile, the state government also did not follow up this matter.

“Navi Mumbai still has the quota in Ulhas river as they have not yet released it. We have been demanding for additional quota and finally it has been considered,”said Pathak.

Morbe Dam is a gravity dam on the Dhavari river near Khalapur, Raigad district of Maharashtra state. The Morbe lake is the main water source for the city of Navi Mumbai. It was built by the Water Supply and Sanitation Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

Construction of the Morbe dam began in 1999 to supply drinking water to the Navi Mumbai and Nhava Sheva regions. In 2002, the government permitted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to take over the Morbe dam. The NMMC currently lifts 225 MLD of water from the dam.

Apart from the additional 86 MLD water for KDMC area, additional 55 MLD will also be acquired by the MIDC for the 27 villages as per the new agreement. With this, the MIDC will supply a total of 105 MLD of water to the 27 villages.

“The civic body is working on setting up a supply network in 27 villages under the Amrut Yojana. The work is under progress. Till then, the MIDC will supply water to 27 villages. The irrigation department has agreed to raise the lifting capacity to 105 MLD for the 27 villages,” the officer added.

As per the Rs181-crore water supply project, the civic body has plans to develop proper supply network for the 27 villages.

Out of the ₹181 crore sanctioned, it will have a 50-50 cost sharing by central government and KDMC.

“The villages face severe water shortage during summer season. Last year during summer we staged several protests against the civic body for failing to provide adequate water to the villagers,”said Shanta More, 35, a resident of Pisavli village, Kalyan.