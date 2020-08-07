e-paper
KDMC spends ₹13 crore on war against Covid-19

KDMC spends ₹13 crore on war against Covid-19

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:37 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has spent over ₹13 crore to fight the Covid pandemic to date. The proposal to approve the expenditure was passed in the standing committee meeting held on Thursday.

Among the spendings for Covid facilities in the last four to five months, the civic body mentioned expenses on dedicated Covid health centres that were built at Savlaram Krida Sports Complex, lawn tennis court, basketball court at Dombivli (East) Gymkhana, a hall near Shaktidham Complex in Kalyan (East), and a quarantine centre at NRC Colony School.

“The standing committee meeting, which was held online, threw light on the expenses for Covid facilities in Kalyan-Dombivli. The civic body has spent over ₹13.89 crore throughout the pandemic period,” said an official of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

It was the first online standing committee meeting of KDMC since lockdown, specially called to discuss the expenses on Covid facilities in the city.

