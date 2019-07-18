Kejriwal claim of having built 23 flyovers is a lie: Delhi Cong

New Delhi: Two days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the much awaited three-lane Rao Tula Ram Marg (RTR) flyover, the Delhi Congress has hit out at Kejriwal saying that his claim of building 23 flyovers in four-and-a-half years was a lie.

Delhi Congress chief and three time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit also said that though two of the biggest infrastructure projects, RTR flyover and the Signature Bridge, was inaugurated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, it was conceived and designed during the Congress regime.

“We designed the two flyovers but the present government did not even send me an invitation for the inauguration. If they want to take all the credit, then what can we say,” Dikshit said on Thursday.

Calling out the CM for falsely claiming that his government had built “23 flyovers in four-and-a-half years” party spokesperson Jitender Kochar said, “Kejriwal should be put to a lie detector test. He has claimed to have built 23 flyovers but actually this government has not even built a single flyover.”

Quoting the response to an RTI filed by the Congress on the number of flyovers conceived and constructed under the AAP tenure, Kochar said, “The response by the Public Works Department (PWD) says ‘this office has not constructed any new flyover’.”

A copy of the RTI response was also produced by the Congress leader.

Despite repeated attempts through calls and text messages, Aam Aadmi Party spokespersons could not be reached for comments.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 23:14 IST