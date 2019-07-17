Kejriwal summoned by court over re-tweeting video

New Delhi

A Delhi court Wednesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case of re-tweeting an alleged “defamatory video”.

The complaint was filed by the founder and operator of social media page, who alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leader had re-tweeted a defamatory video in May 2018.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, spokesperson for Aam Aadmi Party, declined to comment on the matter.

“ Talebearers are as bad as tale-makers. Every repetition of defamatory words is a new publication and a distinct cause of action,” said the judge. The judge observed that the chief minister is not the original author of the alleged defamatory video and that the CM had only re-tweeted the video.

The court was hearing a complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, who claimed that on May 6, 2018, an engineer, who lived in Germany, circulated a YouTube video with the title ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’, wherein “number of false and defamatory allegations were made”.

Sankrityayan said that Kejriwal re-tweeted the video from his twitter account without checking the authenticity of the video. The court said that “allegations in the video are prima facie defamatory.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 22:47 IST