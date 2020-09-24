e-paper
Kejriwal to discuss new tech to decompose stubble with Javadekar

Kejriwal to discuss new tech to decompose stubble with Javadekar

delhi Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he would soon meet Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar to discuss the implementation of a new technology to decompose crop stubble across states.

Kejriwal, on Thursday, met a group of scientists at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in central Delhi’s Pusa, where he attended a live demonstration of the decomposer technology which, he said, would help in preventing stubble burning – a major source of winter pollution in Delhi.

“I will meet the Union environment minister in a day or two to discuss the efficient and effective implementation of this technique in other states. This is a very simple, doable, and practical technique, for preventing stubble burning and the resultant pollution,” said Kejriwal.

“This is the result of many years of hard work and efforts of our scientists, and they have got the validation after pilot testing and projection. They have also given their technique a licence for commercial exploitation,” the chief minister said.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves making a liquid formulation using fermented farm inputs, and then spraying it over fields to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of crop stubble. The formulation also acts as a fertiliser, the government said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had asked the development department in the city government to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the technology. He had also directed the department to explore the possibility of using the technology at farms on Delhi’s peripheries.

