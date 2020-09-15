Kejriwal welcomes Centre’s affidavit on slum eviction

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:05 IST

New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday welcomed the Centre’s affidavit before the Supreme Court ruling out immediate eviction of residents of 48,000 slums located along Delhi’s railway tracks, and said he is ready to touch anybody’s feet to provide alternative housing to the slum dwellers.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, which held a special one-day session on Monday, Kejriwal said it was not advisable to remove the slums during the pandemic and suggested that the authorities should not proceed in this direction till the time corona crisis subsides to avoid turning them into Covid-19 hot spots.

The House was discussing a resolution moved by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajendra Nagar legislator Raghav Chadha, in support of the more than two lakh people estimated to be living in the 48,000 slums located along railway tracks, which the Supreme Court had last month ordered to be demolished within three months.

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that discussions were underway to implement the court’s August 31 order but ruled out the immediate eviction of the residents.

“I assure all the slum dwellers that until your son, your brother is alive, your homes will not be demolished. We will ensure pucca houses to all 48,000 slum dwellers before they are moved. Even if I have to touch someone’s feet, even if I have to struggle, I will provide a house to you,” he said.

The issue was debated in the House with ruling AAP and opposition BJP legislators hitting out at one another. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri chanted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed his ‘housing for all by 2022’ mission.

The chief minister said at least four laws -- Central Provisions Act passed by the Centre, DUSIB Act, DUSIB Policy, and DUSIB Protocol -- clearly state that whenever slums are uprooted, the inhabitants have to be given permanent houses. The DUSIB’s slum rehabilitation policy talks abut in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers, he said.

“I assure you that either the central government will give you a permanent house or else the Delhi government will do that. I am happy with the affidavit filed by the Central Government in the Supreme Court today, where they have said that the Delhi Government, Railways and Urban Development Ministry will jointly find a solution to the problem in the next four weeks. The central and Delhi government will work together so that our 48,000 Delhiites can get their legal rights,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said slum dwellers play a very important role in improving Delhi’s economy and life.

“If all the leaders and officers of Delhi stop working for a day, even then Delhi will keep on functioning but even for a day if the people living in slums will stop working, then Delhi will come to standstill,” Kejriwal said.

The resolution on slum dwellers, which was passed by the House by voice vote, stated that there should not be any eviction during the pandemic and rehabilitation should precede any such action.

It also stated that both the Centre and Delhi government agencies must work together to protect the interests of the slum dwellers.