Kerjiwal addresses party leaders, pitches for ‘oxi mitras’ across India

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:13 IST

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked party leaders across the country to deploy ‘oxi mitras’ in different states, especially rural areas, to set up ‘oxygen testing centres’ so that Covid-19 patients get emergency care when required.

Senior party leaders said the campaign is also aimed at expanding AAP’s base across the country.

In a digital address to all state presidents of the AAP on Monday evening, Kejriwal assigned specific tasks to every level of workers within the party. He asked all state unit chiefs of AAP to draft a plan for their respective states by Wednesday, directed district or constituency in-charges to visit every village and make people aware of the party’s initiative. Volunteers will start visiting every household having Covid-19 patients to check their oxygen levels in order to curb deaths, he said.

The chief minister in his Independence Day address to AAP workers on Saturday had announced that the party would open oxygen testing centres in all villages across the country.

“We will assign one person in each area or village with the duty of checking oxygen levels of the people residing in the area. These volunteers will put up a board, saying ‘Aam Aadmi Party - Oxygen Testing Centre’ outside their homes for people to come and get their oxygen levels checked. They will distribute pamphlets to the people. If a person shows Covid-19 like symptoms, they must be guided to the nearest government Covid-19 testing centre to get themselves tested for Corona. But in some states, test results take time. In such cases, their oxygen levels must be measured. If their oxygen levels are lower than 95, they should be immediately transferred to hospitals. In this way, AAP will be able to save more and more lives,” Kejriwal said in his address.

The AAP chief said apart from saving lives, the campaign will help setting up an organisation of AAP in various regions of the country. The party has a presence in 25 states, but it is not as prominent as in Delhi or Punjab.

“If this activity happens in every village and region of the country, it will help AAP to send out a powerful message that there is a party which is ready to help people whenever needed and we will be able to establish a strong organisation in part of the country.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said every ‘Oxi Mitra’ will create a team of volunteers who will visit the people residing in the villages. They will carry hand sanitisers, wear masks, AAP’s cap, and they will talk to every person in the village and say, ‘We are from AAP. There is a pandemic going on. People are losing their lives because of Corona. We will test your oxygen levels to ensure your good health. If you permit, we would like to come inside your home’.

“When you go inside their homes, talk to them about the efforts of the Delhi government in controlling Covid-19 in the national capital. Explain to them how oximeters have been useful in the treatment of the patients and convince them to get their oxygen levels checked for their safety. While starting the testing procedure, please sanitise their and your hands first. After sanitising, test their oxygen levels through the oximeter and sanitise their hands again. If their oxygen levels fall below 95, tell them to immediately visit the hospitals. Arrange help such as ambulances and transport them to the nearest hospital. You must keep the information of the nearest hospital or the nearest ambulances with you,” the Delhi chief minister explained to the party workers.

The plan involves creating WhatsApp groups for every village where the area’s AAP workers will put regular Covid-19 updates from the region and where people can call in for help.