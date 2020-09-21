Khalid plea to meet family rejected

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:04 IST

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea by former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, seeking permission to meet his family during his police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said there was no merit in the plea by Khalid, who is in 10-day police custody till September 24.

In his application filed through his counsel, Khalid said the police had verbally assured at the time of remand that he would be allowed to meet his family but they were not being permitted. He said since police custody remand was extraordinarily long, he should not be deprived of meeting his family or friends.

The application had sought permission to let Khalid to meet his family on at least two days for 30 minutes every day.

The investigating officer (IO) in his reply to the application said that as per the court’s directions, Khalid has been allowed to meet his counsel every day.

He claimed Khalid was non-cooperative during the interrogation. He said letting him to meet his family members may influence the interrogation and could be a hindrance.

The court said Khalid’s counsel sought permission to meet him during police custody, which was being allowed everyday for 30 minutes.

“In the totality of facts and circumstances of the case, I see no merit in the application, and accordingly, the application is dismissed,” the judge said in his order on September 19.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to orchestrate the riots.