e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kharar civil hospital now offers 15-minute drive-through Covid test

Kharar civil hospital now offers 15-minute drive-through Covid test

The initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of cases and the subsequent increase in demand for testing.

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:55 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A health official taking a sample of a resident sitting in his car at Kharar civil hospital in Mohali on Monday.
A health official taking a sample of a resident sitting in his car at Kharar civil hospital in Mohali on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
         

The civil hospital in Kharar has upped its Covid-19 testing by establishing an additional facility for drive-through sample collection, the first of its kind facility in the district. Everyday, sampling begins before 11am and caters to 20-25 people.

The initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of cases and the subsequent increase in demand for testing. Anyone with mild or moderate symptoms can get themselves tested at this drive-through facility.

Dr Manohar Singh, senior medical officer, said the initiative was being appreciated widely. “People line in front of the testing window while seated in their vehicles, give their samples and drive out of the hospital. We request the people to register for the test in advance, maybe a day before, to minimise time in the hospital. Although people without prescriptions can also come directly to the Flu Corner and get registered for testing.”

Dr Ishan Sharma, nodal officer for Covid-19, Kharar, said, “A 15-minute time slot is allocated to each vehicle, but the entire sample collection process lasts for not more than 5 to 6 minutes. We have kept a buffer period to avoid overcrowding and overlapping. Also, we need sufficient time to sanitise the place.”

Kamal Tiwana of Kharar said, “Earlier, we were scared to get our test done anticipating rush in one room. With the drive-through facility, I got my family tested.”

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In