Kharar civil hospital now offers 15-minute drive-through Covid test

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:55 IST

The civil hospital in Kharar has upped its Covid-19 testing by establishing an additional facility for drive-through sample collection, the first of its kind facility in the district. Everyday, sampling begins before 11am and caters to 20-25 people.

The initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of cases and the subsequent increase in demand for testing. Anyone with mild or moderate symptoms can get themselves tested at this drive-through facility.

Dr Manohar Singh, senior medical officer, said the initiative was being appreciated widely. “People line in front of the testing window while seated in their vehicles, give their samples and drive out of the hospital. We request the people to register for the test in advance, maybe a day before, to minimise time in the hospital. Although people without prescriptions can also come directly to the Flu Corner and get registered for testing.”

Dr Ishan Sharma, nodal officer for Covid-19, Kharar, said, “A 15-minute time slot is allocated to each vehicle, but the entire sample collection process lasts for not more than 5 to 6 minutes. We have kept a buffer period to avoid overcrowding and overlapping. Also, we need sufficient time to sanitise the place.”

Kamal Tiwana of Kharar said, “Earlier, we were scared to get our test done anticipating rush in one room. With the drive-through facility, I got my family tested.”