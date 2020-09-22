Kharar liquor vend cashier robbed of Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight

cities

Four bike-borne men robbed a liquor vend cashier of ₹15.3 lakh in broad daylight, Kharar police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, was on his way to deposit the money in an SBI bank branch near Kharar bus stand around 9.15am, when four masked men turned up on two Royal Enfield motorcycles and one of them hit him with a stick.

The incident took place near gurdwara Akali Daftar, the police said. Rajesh, who was on a Honda Activa, tried to resist, but the robbers overpowered him and snatched his bag containing the cash.

Kharar station house officer (SHO) Bhagwant Singh said when Rajesh reached a narrow lane near the gurdwara, he was stopped by two bike-borne men. “Two other persons, meanwhile, were following him on another motorcycle,” he added.

He said two of the accused have been caught on the surveillance cameras installed near the crime scene. Registration number of one of the motorcycles is also partially visible, the SHO added.

Rajesh, who has injured his hand, was working for Baljinder Singh, the liquor contractor.

Baljinder had been running his office from a house, where other staff members were also present. The police are exploring all angles while investigating this case and have reportedly questioned at least 20 people so far.

As per the police, the stolen cash was the payment received in the last three days, which Rajesh was going to deposit in the bank.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused, the SHO said.