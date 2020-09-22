e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kharar liquor vend cashier robbed of Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight

Kharar liquor vend cashier robbed of Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight

The incident took place near gurdwara Akali Daftar, the police said.

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two of the accused captured in CCTV footage.
Two of the accused captured in CCTV footage. (HT Photo)
         

Four bike-borne men robbed a liquor vend cashier of ₹15.3 lakh in broad daylight, Kharar police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, was on his way to deposit the money in an SBI bank branch near Kharar bus stand around 9.15am, when four masked men turned up on two Royal Enfield motorcycles and one of them hit him with a stick.

The incident took place near gurdwara Akali Daftar, the police said. Rajesh, who was on a Honda Activa, tried to resist, but the robbers overpowered him and snatched his bag containing the cash.

Rajesh Kumar, the victim
Rajesh Kumar, the victim ( HT Photo )

Kharar station house officer (SHO) Bhagwant Singh said when Rajesh reached a narrow lane near the gurdwara, he was stopped by two bike-borne men. “Two other persons, meanwhile, were following him on another motorcycle,” he added.

He said two of the accused have been caught on the surveillance cameras installed near the crime scene. Registration number of one of the motorcycles is also partially visible, the SHO added.

Rajesh, who has injured his hand, was working for Baljinder Singh, the liquor contractor.

Baljinder had been running his office from a house, where other staff members were also present. The police are exploring all angles while investigating this case and have reportedly questioned at least 20 people so far.

As per the police, the stolen cash was the payment received in the last three days, which Rajesh was going to deposit in the bank.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused, the SHO said.

top news
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK highlights: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
RR vs CSK highlights: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In