Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra's statue in Karnal

Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra’s statue in Karnal

Inaugurates plasma bank in Karnal, says Haryana’s stand on the SYL water dispute is clear

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiling the statue of martyr Madan Lal Dhingra at the new bus stand in Karnal on Monday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar came under fire on Monday for shifting the statute of martyr Madan Lal Dhingra from a park in the city to the new bus stand.

Khattar, who had come to unveil the statute at the bus stand, faced the wrath of protesters, who felt that the government had insulted the freedom fighter on his martyrdom day by uprooting the statue from one spot and installing it at another location.

“The chief minister and his government could have arranged a new statue instead of shifting the one that was installed about 12 years ago,” said Kulwant Singh, a protester. “If they could spend Rs 32 crore on the construction of a bus stand, they could have spent a little more on a new statue,” he added.

The CM tried to pacify the protestors but to no avail. Later, Khattar remarked that people should refrain from using the name of martyrs for furthering their own political interests.

On the decision to shift the statue, the CM said, “Earlier the statue was installed at a small place and not many noticed it. But now, the statue has been installed at a place where thousands of people come everyday and gain inspiration by seeing the statute.”

He also said that a martyr’s memorial will be built at the Madan Lal Dhingra Park.

Plasma bank inaugurated

The CM also inaugurated a plasma bank at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, and urged Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma. He further said that Haryana was doing well in the fight against Covid-19 and the recovery rate has improved.

Says Haryana ready for joint meeting on SYL issue

Replying a question about Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat convening a joint meeting of the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab on August 18 to discuss the SYL issue, Khattar said, “Haryana’s stand is clear. The state will get its due share of water as per the Supreme Court’s orders.”

