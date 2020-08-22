Kidnapped new-born rescued in Jalandhar, 5 held

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:25 IST

Jalandhar Two days after a new-born boy was kidnapped from the general ward of the civil hospital, police have rescued the infant, who was to be sold for Rs 4 lakh, and arrested five persons for the crime. Those arrested include a panchayat member, and a woman sanitation employee at the civil hospital.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh Gopi, 22, panchayat member of Maheru village; Gurpreet Singh Peeta, 24; Ranjeet Singh Rana, 25; Davinder Kaur of Khurshaidpur Colony in Nakodar and Kiran, 28, of Lamba Pind. Kiran has been working as a sanitation employee at the civil hospital for seven years.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were to sell the infant for about Rs 4 lakh and distribute the amount equally. As per preliminary interrogation, on August 20 about 12.40pm, the accused Gopi and Gurpreet reached the rear of the civil hospital in a Bolero (PB08-CG-2473) and were constantly in touch with the three remaining accused, Ranjeet, Davinder and Kiran over phone.

Kiran kidnapped the boy from the ward and handed him to Gopi and Peeta, who carried the infant with them to the Gandra-Pandori road, where it was handed over to Davinder and Ranjeet. The ward has no CCTV.

The infant’s family came to know about his kidnapping a few minutes later, and raised an alarm. Following this, a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) was registered against unidentified persons.

A team led by assistant deputy commissioner of police-1 (ADCP-1) Vatsala Gupta, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh and CIA head Harwinder Singh was formed to crack the case. “The team conducted a detailed probe and arrested Gopi from his office. Others were nabbed from their houses. The new-born boy was safely recovered from the room where Rana and Davinder were staying,” Bhullar added.

All accused would be taken in police custody to question them further on the involvement of more people in the racket and to establish where were they going to sell the infant. The new-born was handed back to the family in the civil hospital in the presence of doctors.