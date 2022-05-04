2 Bengal police informers, home guard among 6 held for suspected Maoist links

KOLKATA: The arrest of six men, including a special home guard and two police informers, in Bengal’s Jhargram district for suspected links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has put the administration on high alert, officials familiar with the matter said.

The police informers and the special home guard were arrested on Sunday in Lalgarh. Interrogation of these three men revealed that they were trying to stockpile weapons, a Lalgarh police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Three more men with suspected Maoists links were arrested by officers of the Binpur police station on Tuesday night and remanded in police custody by a local court on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects are local villagers.

The special home guard, Shibraj Mana, was attached to Lalgarh police station. His elder brother, Dhiraj Mana, was abducted by Maoists in 2009 and remains untraced. Shibraj got the government job a year ago as part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s compensation package for villagers who faced Maoist atrocities, said a district police official who did not want to be named.

“Members of the Mana family were known to be supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Some posters found from Shibraj Mana’s possession posed threat to the state administration and said some sand dealers would be tried in the people’s court, a term Maoists use for Kangaroo trials. The posters specifically named Sourav Roy, a government contractor,” the officer added.

The two police informers, Taru Patar and Sanatan Mahato, were working for the government for around five years. Both were assigned to gather information on Maoist activities.

Unemployment in the region had prompted many villagers to join the guerillas in the past. What has intrigued the police is that none of the three men were unemployed.

Jhargram district superintendent of police Biswajit Ghosh said all the suspects would be interrogated at length.

Handwritten posters bearing the name of the CPI (Maoist) appeared in Jhargram and Bankura districts bordering Jharkhand in the last four weeks and the police earlier arrested four people, including a married couple who were caught while putting up posters.

These 10 arrests came 11 years after the region’s Maoist commander Mallojula Koteswara Rao alias Kishenji, 55, was killed in an encounter with the police in November 2011, months after the TMC came to power.

The state government sounded a high alert in five districts after a landline was found in the Belpahari jungles of Jhargram on April 7. Director general of police, Manoj Malaviya, toured the region to oversee the security arrangements.

Once a hideout of the Maoists and home to a sizeable tribal population, the rough terrains of Jangalmahal, an arid region spread across parts of West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and Birbhum districts, are possibly witnessing a resurgence of the armed movement, a section of police and intelligence branch officials feel.

While addressing the top brass of district police units on April 27, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the state’s principal opposition force, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is instigating the Maoists. She asked the police to seal certain inter-state border points with Jharkhand.