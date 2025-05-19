Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3-day private bus strike from May 22 as talks between operators, Bengal govt inconclusive

PTI |
May 19, 2025 08:35 PM IST

3-day private bus strike from May 22 as talks between operators, Bengal govt inconclusive

Kolkata, Talks between the West Bengal transport department and a unified platform of five private bus operators’ associations failed to resolve the ongoing deadlock on Monday, with the latter firm on their three-day statewide strike of stage carriages starting May 22.

3-day private bus strike from May 22 as talks between operators, Bengal govt inconclusive
3-day private bus strike from May 22 as talks between operators, Bengal govt inconclusive

The associations, which have come together under the banner Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee , are demanding immediate resolution of long-pending grievances, including a two-year extension for buses older than 15 years and an end to alleged police harassment over traffic violations.

Members of five associations — Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Bengal Bus Syndicate, West Bengal Bus-Mini Bus Owners Association, Minibus Operators Co-ordination Committee and Inter and Intra Region Bus Association — met senior transport officials and transport secretary Saumitra Mohan in series of meetings, but there was no immediate sign of a breakthrough, PN Bose, spokesperson of the Inter and Intra Region Bus Association, told PTI.

Bose said as a last-ditch effort in the interest of commuters, they will hold a meeting with Mohan on May 20, where the deputy commissioners of Kolkata Police across different divisions will be connected virtually.

"Let's hope against hope," he added.

A senior transport official said, "We hope better sense will prevail. We are hopeful they will respond positively to tomorrow's discussion where both sides will discuss the issues," he added.

"Private bus operators are yet to recover from the losses incurred during Covid lockdown in 2020. The state government is yet to announce a viable financial package for the stage carriage sector, which is now struggling for survival. Still, we are struggling to keep our fleet running, but police excesses like slapping false traffic violation cases and imposing hefty fines are making our survival difficult, Bose added.

"We had also sent a letter to the Chief Minister's Office, but there has been no response," he said.

Currently, around 2,500 private buses operate in Kolkata and surrounding areas, while around 27,000 buses ply across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Kolkata / 3-day private bus strike from May 22 as talks between operators, Bengal govt inconclusive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On