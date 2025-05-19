Kolkata, Talks between the West Bengal transport department and a unified platform of five private bus operators’ associations failed to resolve the ongoing deadlock on Monday, with the latter firm on their three-day statewide strike of stage carriages starting May 22. 3-day private bus strike from May 22 as talks between operators, Bengal govt inconclusive

The associations, which have come together under the banner Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee , are demanding immediate resolution of long-pending grievances, including a two-year extension for buses older than 15 years and an end to alleged police harassment over traffic violations.

Members of five associations — Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Bengal Bus Syndicate, West Bengal Bus-Mini Bus Owners Association, Minibus Operators Co-ordination Committee and Inter and Intra Region Bus Association — met senior transport officials and transport secretary Saumitra Mohan in series of meetings, but there was no immediate sign of a breakthrough, PN Bose, spokesperson of the Inter and Intra Region Bus Association, told PTI.

Bose said as a last-ditch effort in the interest of commuters, they will hold a meeting with Mohan on May 20, where the deputy commissioners of Kolkata Police across different divisions will be connected virtually.

"Let's hope against hope," he added.

A senior transport official said, "We hope better sense will prevail. We are hopeful they will respond positively to tomorrow's discussion where both sides will discuss the issues," he added.

"Private bus operators are yet to recover from the losses incurred during Covid lockdown in 2020. The state government is yet to announce a viable financial package for the stage carriage sector, which is now struggling for survival. Still, we are struggling to keep our fleet running, but police excesses like slapping false traffic violation cases and imposing hefty fines are making our survival difficult, Bose added.

"We had also sent a letter to the Chief Minister's Office, but there has been no response," he said.

Currently, around 2,500 private buses operate in Kolkata and surrounding areas, while around 27,000 buses ply across the state.

