Ahead of Kolkata civic polls, TMC releases manifesto; BJP takes a swipe at it

With Kolkata, frequently bearing the brunt of cyclones and erratic and extremely heavy spells of rain triggered by climate change and global warming, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal in its manifesto for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections has promised to revamp the city’s drainage pattern in the next five years to keep the city free from water logging during such situations.

The manifesto released on Saturday, just a week ahead of the city’ civic polls scheduled on December 19, promises to come up with a water logging action plan for the city, keep the city’s drains free from any blockage and revamp the city’s network of canals, including the Adi Ganga, for better drainage of storm water.

“To combat increased water logging due to change in pattern of rainfall, experts from reputed institutes will be consulted to find sustainable and scientific solutions. Existing pumping stations and sewer lines will be upgraded along with procurement of 200 pumps,” the manifesto said.

At least 6,811 people have been killed in India between 2018 and 2021 (till March) due to hydro-meteorological disasters such as heavy rain, lightning, flood and cyclones among others till March this year, and West Bengal with at least 964 such deaths topped the list, revealing the state’s vulnerability to climate change.

Fourteen people were killed in West Bengal and Odisha when Cyclone Yaas had hit this year in May, in 2020 Cyclone Amphan had killed 98 people in West Bengal alone. Kolkata was badly hit with large parts of the city inundated and power cuts for several days.

“The Adi Ganga Canal will be revamped with regular dredging and prevention of solid waste dumping. Water outlets from the city pockets to the canal for better drainage of storm water would be facilitated,” the manifesto said.

With cases of vector borne diseases like malaria and dengue taking its toll on Kolkata and its outskirts, the manifesto promises to set up at least 30 dengue detection centres.

The World Health Organization in a bulletin last year had warned that by 2100 it is estimated that average global temperatures will have risen by 1 – 3.5 degrees Celsius, increasing the likelihood of many vector-borne diseases in new areas.

Kolkata recorded the highest rise in surface air temperature within the studied cities and regions across the world in 1950-2018, according to latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“Our analysis of IMD data of a century says that the number of depressions intensifying into cyclones has dropped in the Bay of Bengal. But when a cyclone develops its intensity is very high. Similarly, the overall rainfall in the monsoon season has increased but the number of rainy days has dropped resulting in intense spells. The latest IPCC report has already pointed out that Kolkata recorded the highest rise in surface air temperature within the studied cities and regions across the world in 1950-2018. Except for a desert West Bengal has everything from mountains to sea and river floodplains and so it is also vulnerable to the effects of climate change. What aggravates the situation is that while on the one hand alteration of nature is going on in an unbridled way, we also lack mitigation and preparedness,” said Tuhin Ghosh, director of School of Oceanographic Studies at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

This apart the manifesto named ‘10 Diganta’ (10 horizons) also promises an underground garbage bin container system, annual cultural festivals, beautification of river ghats, toilet for women in every ward and ward-level planning committee among others.

The BJP, which released its manifesto earlier this week, took a jibe at the TMC saying that except for making promises the TMC has done little for the city and the state.

“The party is in power for 10 years but the civic body has failed. People have seen this and will take an informed decision. The TMC believes in politics of force and the KMC poll is the latest example. The elections were announced when the court was hearing the matter,” said Samik Bhattacharya.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh had attacked the TMC saying that the party was trying to follow in the footsteps of the BJP.

“I don’t know what Ghosh and other BJP leaders are saying. It is good that they have come up with a manifesto. But they won’t be able to win a single seat,” said Aroop Biswas, state minister and senior TMC leader.