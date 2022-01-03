Amid surge in Covid cases, vaccination begins for teenagers in Kolkata

Teenagers will get Covid-19 vaccines at all medical colleges, 37 urban health primary centres, and 16 schools in Kolkata as the vaccination for the 15-18 age group begins on Monday amid a surge in infections in the city. One in every three people getting tested has been found positive for the disease in the city.

“There are around 250,000 children in the city who fall in the 15-18 years age group. We would start with 16 schools but this number would be scaled up almost every day. All schools have been urged to send their students to the vaccination centres. Children who are not attached to schools would also get jabs,” said Firhad Hakim, mayor, Kolkata.

West Bengal has reported a 14-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in seven days.

Across the state, 479 schools have been identified in as many blocks and urban local bodies along with 338 hospitals where the vaccinations would be done.

The government on Sunday reimposed stricter restrictions till January 15 to check the Covid-19 spread. Apart from closing schools and colleges, it limited the workforce at offices and restricted flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

“All academic activities in schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed from January 3. Government and private offices will continue with 50% of the workforce at a time. Local trains will operate with 50% of the seating capacity up to 7 pm,” said chief secretary HK Dwivedi on Sunday.

While 439 Covid-19 cases were reported on December 27, the number jumped to 6,513 on Sunday. Kolkata’s weekly (December 24-31) positivity rate was 23.4%.

“Even though cases have shot up, there is no need to panic. We have reviewed the health infrastructure, including hospital beds and oxygen support. There is no shortage,” Dwivedi said.