Another Kolkata model found dead, fourth in 15 days
A model was found dead in her residence, the fourth such incident in the city in a fortnight involving a player in the showbiz industry, the police said on Monday.
The body of 18-year-old Saraswati Das, who was also a make-up artist, was found hanging in the room of her residence at Bediadanga in Kasba area on Sunday, the police said.
Initial probe revealed that Saraswati, who modelled for small ventures and had received a number of offers, had allegedly hung herself in her room on Saturday night using a dupatta, a senior police official said.
"It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report," he said.
The official said that the police is also trying to find our whether Saraswati had any connection with the three others - models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar or television actor Pallabi Dey, all of whom had died due to suspected suicide.
"The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and aunt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity in the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation," the officer added.
Saraswati's father had deserted the family in her childhood and she was brought up by her mother and aunt, both of whom worked as helping hands, he said.
Manjusha (26), a model, was found hanging in her room on Friday last week.
The suspected suicide of her friend and colleague Bidisha De Majumdar on Wedensday had upset her, Manjusha's mother said.
Pallabi Dey was also found dead in her room in the apartment she had rented at Garfa on May 15.
NHRC issues notice to Maha govt as thalassaemic kids contract HIV, hepatitis B
The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a BBC News Marathi report about six thalassaemic children, who contracted HIV and hepatitis B after blood transfusion in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Amravati, and issued a notice to the state government. NHRC has asked the state food and drugs administration department secretary to submit a report on a preliminary investigation into the matter within six weeks and initiate criminal proceedings.
We got an encouraging response at Cannes: Shruthi Raju
Strap: Filmmaker Shruthi Raju talks about her Cannes experience after her film What's Up with Indian Men? was screened this week Bengaluru-based filmmaker Shruthi Raju decided to make a short, which worked as a reference to a feature film, called What's Up with Indian Men? The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Raju goes on to talk about meeting Bengaluru's beloved musician, Raghu Dixit, at Cannes.
Video: Ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru; 3 detained
In Bengaluru, scenes of chaos emerged on Monday when black ink was thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at a press conference. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader's face smeared in ink. People around him were seen throwing chairs at each other. “No security has been provided by the local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” Tikait told after the ink attack.
Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala
Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has the highest respect for Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, while referring to Sidhu Moose Wala as a celebrated artist and cultural icon of the state.
Man convicted of rape, murder in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year
A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday convicted a man of raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka on September 10 last year. The convict, Mohan Chouhan, fatally injured the woman, 32. A CCTV camera caught Chouhan assaulting the victim and pulling her towards a tempo, where he sexually assaulted her. A watchman saw the woman in an injured state. He informed the police, which rushed her to the Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.
